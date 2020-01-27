



It comes after widespread opposition to the plan that would add new buildings and more retail to the Lenox Terrace Apartments.

But those critical of the plan say the changes are not enough.

“They want to do all this renovation, but they need to fix up what they have,” one resident said.

“This is too much. This is excessive. It’s excessive,” said another.

The pressure has been on the Olnick Organization over plans to add five luxury apartment buildings and more retail to the iconic Lenox Terrace apartment complex in central Harlem.

“We think the combined concerns are warranting a very close look at that,” said Ethan Goodman.

Now the proposal is getting slightly tweaked: A small concession after opposition from tenants and Harlem residents, and recent rejections from local leaders including Manhattan Borough President Gail Brewer, who told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas last month Olnick needed to make changes.

“I don’t know if it’s a redo or a start over, but it’s a major change before I think it’s going to be satisfactory to the community,” Brewer said.

Now Olnick is submitting a new rezoning application aimed at making the new buildings better fit in with the community.

There’s also been a redesign of the iconic entrance at 470 Lenox Avenue, scrapping proposed sky bridges and now keeping the historic driveway.

Even with the changes, promises remain to upgrade the existing apartments, at no cost to current residents. That’s an olive branch, of sorts, to indicate that they’re listening, after being accused of being tone deaf and an absent landlord to the maintenance needs of current residents.

Still, the Lenox Terrace Association of Concerned Tenants says the new rezoning proposal doesn’t go far enough.

In a statement, association president Lenn Shebar said the proposed zoning “still has many challenges for the residents, including height and scale.”

Meantime, city planning commissioners say this is a step in the right direction.

Now the project will continue to make its way through the public review process.

Olnick hopes the modifications will improve its chance of being approved.