NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is launching a new campaign to combat hate crimes.
Today’s announcement comes as police investigate what may have been the latest incident Friday in Upper Manhattan.
A transgender woman told police she was standing on the C train platform around 8 p.m. at the West 155th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue station in Washington Heights. She claimed a couple yelled anti-sexual orientation slurs, then slapped and spit on her.
MORE: NYPD Crime Stats: Overall Crime Hit All-Time Low In 2019, But Anti-Semitic Attacks Finished Up 26%
The victim, identified as Serena Daniari, posted a video on social media, tearing up and asking to be left alone after the attack.
“She called me after it happened, and she was very upset and clearly very traumatized,” her brother, Milad Daniari, told CBS2.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the NYPD in the search for the suspects.
The man was seen wearing a yellow jacket and black skull cap. The woman, accusing of slapping Daniari’s hand out of her hand, had on a black jacket and glasses.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.