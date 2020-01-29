NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD released new video as the search continues for a man suspected of raping a 27-year-old woman earlier this month in Queens.
The attack happened around 4 a.m. on January 18 in the Jamaica neighborhood.
Police said the woman was walking along Jamaica Avenue near 163rd Street when a man walking in front of her stopped.
As she attempted to pass, he allegedly grabbed her dragged her into a nearby alley, where he raped her.
WANTED FOR RAPE on January 18, 4AM, near 163-18 Jamaica Avenue. Anyone with information please call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). https://t.co/96SxLTTgDB, Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential. pic.twitter.com/lXxG39DnCX
— NYPD 103rd Precinct (@NYPD103Pct) January 20, 2020
Police said he also covered her mouth and said “I am going to kill you.”
The victim was hospitalized with injuries to her head, body, arms and legs.
WANTED FOR RAPE in the vicinity of 163 Street & Jamaica Avenue on January 18th, 4AM. pic.twitter.com/psqPWTTGV2
— NYPD 103rd Precinct (@NYPD103Pct) January 21, 2020
Investigators previously released two other videos of the suspect, who’s believed to be 25-30 years old and 5 feet 6 inches tall.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.