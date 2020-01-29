



Police said the boy was forced to sleep in an unheated garage while in the care of his father Michael Valva – an NYPD officer who has been charged with second-degree murder, along with his fiancee Angela Pollina.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone vowed to investigate how the county’s Department of Social Services handled the family’s case.

Thomas’ mother, Justyna Zubko-Valva, told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan she filed “numerous, numerous complaints” over a three-year period.

“That death was preventable,” she said.

Zubko-Valva documented her case for almost three years, even posting video and audio recordings on social media.

She represented herself in the custody battle and said Valva and Pollina convinced CPS and judges that she was unstable. They were granted custody of Zubko-Valva’s three sons, as well as Pollina’s three daughters.

“I think you have somebody in this case who obviously knew how to work the system, how to manipulate, and we have to look at whether there’s some implicit bias there when you’re dealing with a police officer,” Bellone told McLogan.

Thomas’ elementary school also filed reports.

“Basically starved to death. They were looking for food on the classroom floor, in the garbage. They were coming to school wearing diapers,” said Zubko-Valva.

Both Thomas and his 10-year-old brother, Anthony, were diagnosed on the autism spectrum. Zubko-Valva now has custody of Anthony and her other son.

Meanwhile, Valva and Pollina maintain their innocence. Valva has been stripped of his gun and shield and suspended without pay as the investigation continues.

Visitation for Thomas will be held from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m to 9:30 p.m. at Mangano Family Funeral Homes in Deer Park, followed by a funeral tomorrow morning.

