ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Marcal paper company is making a comeback today, one year after its Bergen County plant was destroyed by a massive fire.
More than 100 firefighters battled the flames that demolished most of the plant’s buildings, along with the company’s iconic sign in Elmwood Park.
All 200 workers who were inside managed to escape the fire, but the blaze left many without jobs.
Gov. Phil Murphy and other elected officials are expected at the mill at 11 a.m. to mark the restart of paper making operations.