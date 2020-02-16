



— Police said the bodega cashier that was killed in a deli in Mott Haven was gunned down right in the middle of the dinner rush.

On Sunday night, the NYPD releasing new video of a possible suspect, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

Flowers and candles were seen outside the the B&A Gourmet Deli on Brook Avenue. Residents said the store has been closed since Friday when, police said, 34-year-old Yahya Almuntser, who worked at the register, was shot in the chest five times.

The NYPD released video and announced it wants to speak with the person soon on the footage wearing a hoodie and using a walking stick in connection with the murder.

Almuntser’s landlord in Morris Park was stunned to learn of the killing.

“I didn’t realize it happened to him. I’m surprised. Really, I’m stunned,” Xueke You said.

He said Almuntser lived in the basement apartment with his wife the last few years, and always worked the overnight shift. Just days ago, Almuntser told him his wife was in Egypt, but would return soon because they were expecting their first child.

“He said his wife is pregnant and will be back next month,” You said.

Police sources said it’s possible the soon-to-be father may have had some sort of pre-existing relationship with the suspect, adding no words were exchanged, nothing was taken from the deli, and the shooting does not appear to be random.

On Sunday night, area residents told Rozner they fear for their safety knowing the suspect has not been caught. One customer previously told her:

“I go to the store every day with my son after school,” Edith Robles said. “It’s terrible. Someone … you know someone you’re used to seeing every day. I feel bad for his family, for the other guys that were there that had to experience that.”

The Yemeni-American Merchants Association is now offering a $10,000 reward for help in finding the suspect.