SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police have now identified the suspect in a deadly stabbing inside a Rockland County public library.
Authorities say 25-year-old Blanchard Glaudin is facing second-degree murder charges after Spring Valley police say he killed a security guard inside the Finkelstein Memorial Library yesterday afternoon.
Witnesses say he charged into the building and repeatedly stabbed 53-year-old Sandra Wilson.
One man, who did not want to be identified, says he and others helped subdue the suspect.“We ran after him and by the staircase in the back, we held him down,” he said to CBS2’s Tony Aiello. “He was screaming, ‘Let me out, let me go.’ We just held him down until the cops arrived.”
Judge Tom Walsh told CBS2 that Glaudin was “disgruntled with actions” Wilson took at the library before allegedly stabbing her to death. Walsh also said mental health issues also may have been a factor.
BREAKING: Rockland DA Judge Tom Walsh tells me Blanchard Glaudin was “disgruntled with actions” Sandra Wilson took in her work as library security guard before allegedly stabbing her to death Tuesday afternoon. Mental health issues also a factor. pic.twitter.com/lB9a2bNWML
— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) February 19, 2020
“I wasn’t expecting this kind of news. I’m so sad,” friend Yvonne Smith told CBS2.
Wilson had recently become a grandmother. Friends say she was the kind of lady who greeted everyone with a smile and was kind to every person who walked through the doors. They can’t imagine who would want to hurt her, and they can’t believe this happened in a place they assumed was so safe.
The library closed after the tragedy Tuesday and it remained closed again Wednesday.