NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Jury deliberations resume this morning in Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial.
Judge James Burke instructed jurors to reconvene today after they indicated possible deadlock on the most serious charges.
Late Friday afternoon, jurors sent a note asking if they could be deadlocked on two counts of predatory sexual assault if they’re unanimous on the other three lesser charges.
Wenstein’s defense said it was willing to accept a partial verdict, but prosecutors were not.
HARVEY WEINSTEIN TRIAL
The 67-year-old is charged with raping Jessica Mann inside a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcing a sex act on Mimi Haley in 2006.
The jury of seven men and five women also heard testimony from four additional accusers, including Annabella Sciorra.
Weinstein faces a total of five counts in New York: two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree, one count of rape in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree. Although Sciorra’s rape claim from the early 1990s is past the statute of limitations, it’s included in the predatory sexual assault charges to show a pattern of behavior.
Weinstein pleaded not guilty and said any sexual encounters were consensual. If convicted of predatory sex assault, he could face up to life in prison.