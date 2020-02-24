Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – National Grid has issued its report on long-term natural gas capacity, as per its agreement with New York state.
That agreement was reached in November following CBS2’s reporting.
For months we demanded answers from National Grid after new and existing customers were refused service because of a gas moratorium.
In its report, the company says it is at risk of running out of gas needed to meet customers’ demands during winter months.
National Grid will hold a series of meetings next month to get the public’s input.
- March 09, 6-8pm: Hicksville Community Center, 28 W. Carl Street, Hicksville, NY
- March 12, 6-8pm: YMCA, 89-25 Parsons Blvd., Jamaica, NY
- March 23, 6-8pm: Brentwood Public Library, 34 Second Ave., Brentwood, NY
- March 24, 6-8pm: Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon St., Downtown Brooklyn, NY
- March 25, 6-8pm: Kingsborough Community College, 2001 Oriental Blvd, Brooklyn, NY
- March 31, 6-8pm: Fire Department, 540 Roanoke, Riverhead, NY
To read the full report, click here.