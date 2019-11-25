



– After months of being refused natural gas service to thousands of businesses and homeowners, help is finally on the way.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday an agreement with National Grid to immediately lift the current moratorium on gas service in Long Island, Queens and Brooklyn.

For customers who were hurt by the moratorium, National Grid will pay a $36 million penalty.

National Grid agreed to meet the demand for the next two years, allowing it to restore service to any customers that it had refused and grant all pending applications.

GET HELP: New Portal For Home And Business Owners To File Complaints

The governor’s office said National Grid will present a long-term options analysis within three months, subject to a public review process. The long-term options will be in place and functioning in Fall 2021.

New customers will have service turned on, all pending applications will be granted, and businesses and homeowners with new needs can expect to get service too.

For months, CBS2 has been demanding answers from National Grid and the governor after thousands of customers were left without gas, including a $92 million development in Nassau County and a Long Island municipal fire department in urgent need of upgrading its facilities.

“Your reporting has been right. I mean, you reported on the real-life consequences of what they did. They literally turned off the gas on people as we’re coming into the winter months,” Cuomo said.

Last month the company was told it had a week to comply with Cuomo’s directive to come up with a plan to provide natural gas or lose its monopoly.

It was only last week that Leslie and Adam Rashid were looking forward to a cold, grim Thanksgiving because National Grid was refusing to hook up the heat in their Bedford-Stuyvesant brownstone, leaving them and their two young kids to face the oncoming winter as best they could.

National Grid customers were victims of a gas moratorium declared by the utility as it fights with the state over approval of a controversial pipeline.

That infuriated the governor, who threatened National Grid he would revoke their license to operate.

National Grid denied natural gas service to some 2,600 homeowners and businesses since May. The company blamed New York’s rejection of an application for a $1 billion pipeline bringing natural gas from Pennsylvania’s shale gas fields.

National Grid President John Bruckner said in a statement that by providing for New York’s long term clean energy future the company was demonstrating its “unwavering commitment” to its customers.

