



The library is also set to reopen today, as the suspect heads to court.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Blanchard Glaudin stabbed Sandra Wilson to death Tuesday afternoon inside Finkelstein Memorial Library after she asked him to lower the music on his smartphone.

Wilson was a mother of three, one of seven siblings, recently became a grandmother and just turned 52 about a month ago.

“She truly, truly understood what it meant to be a sister, a mom, a daughter. She always put her best foot forward, always smiling, always trying to help people,” her brother, Ronnie Wilson, told CBS2.

“The smile and the greeting that she had for everybody, her honesty and integrity, she will be so, so missed,” library director Laura Wolven added.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Hoyt Street, followed by the funeral.

As many wonder what can be done at the library to avoid another violent incident, one of Wilson’s coworkers says she had unpleasant encounters with the suspect in the past.

“He would harass her. She would tell me that one day he asked her to be his girlfriend, and she was just like, ‘no.’ He was constantly bothering her,” said Abigail Jean-Marie.

Just three months ago, Glaudin was charged with attempted rape at Nyack Hospital. A judge set bail at $100,000, but in the last week of December, he was released from jail. Sources say he spent additional time in Nyack Hospital in January, but then was discharged onto the street.

The victim in that incident told CBS2 she believes the tragedy could have been prevented.

“Somehow he was allowed to roam the streets, and now he attacks somebody else and murders them,” she said. “That could have been me, that could be anybody else. And I’m so sorry to the family that this happened to.”

In a video posted on YouTube, the suspect talks about hearing voices and not taking his medications.

The Rockland County district attorney has promised a full review of the documents and circumstances surrounding the handling of the attempted rape charge.

Click here to support a GoFundMe for Wilson’s family, or here to share your condolences on the funeral home’s website.