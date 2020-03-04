CBSN New YorkWatch Now
WEST TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The first “presumptive positive” case of coronavirus has been reported in New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy says the patient was tested by the New Jersey Department of Health and the results came back positive, but the results have not yet been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The patient is a man in his 30s who has been hospitalized in Bergen County since Tuesday.

“My Administration is working aggressively to keep residents safe and contain the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey,” Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy says state and local public health authorities are proceeding with the public health investigation and response activities as if this was a confirmed case.

The New Jersey Department of Health is looking into who the patient may have had close contact with and taking appropriate actions.

