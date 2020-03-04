WEST TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The first “presumptive positive” case of coronavirus has been reported in New Jersey.
Gov. Phil Murphy says the patient was tested by the New Jersey Department of Health and the results came back positive, but the results have not yet been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CORONAVIRUS: CDC Latest | NYC Guidance For Students | NY Health Dept. | NY Hotline: 1-(888)-364-3065 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Hotline: 1-(800)-222-1222
The patient is a man in his 30s who has been hospitalized in Bergen County since Tuesday.
“My Administration is working aggressively to keep residents safe and contain the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey,” Murphy said in a statement.
Tonight, Acting Governor @LtGovOliver and I are announcing the first presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus, or #COVID19, in New Jersey. The individual, a male in his 30s, is hospitalized in Bergen County and has been hospitalized since March 3rd. pic.twitter.com/E2QtB1Wzut
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 5, 2020
Murphy says state and local public health authorities are proceeding with the public health investigation and response activities as if this was a confirmed case.
The New Jersey Department of Health is looking into who the patient may have had close contact with and taking appropriate actions.