NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is being transferred from Bellevue Hospital to Rikers Island.
The former movie producer had been at Bellevue Hospital since his conviction last month on third degree rape and criminal sex act charges.
Weinstein will be sentenced Wednesday.
He faces up to 29 years in prison.