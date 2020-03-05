CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is being transferred from Bellevue Hospital to Rikers Island.

The former movie producer had been at Bellevue Hospital since his conviction last month on third degree rape and criminal sex act charges.

Weinstein will be sentenced Wednesday.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN TRIAL

He faces up to 29 years in prison.

