



The governor warned the spread is expected to reach its peak in roughly 45 days.

WATCH: Gov. Cuomo’s Daily Update On Coronavirus Outbreak

Cuomo reported 1,374 cases statewide, 644 in New York City, 380 in Westchester County 131 in Nassau and 84 in Suffolk County.

“This is an extraordinary time in this nation’s history. It will go down in the history books as one of those moments of true crisis and confusion and chaos,” he said. “I lived through 9/11. I remember the fear and the panic that existed in 9/11 where a single moment your whole concept of life and society can be shaken, where you need to see government perform at its best, you need to see people at their best. Everybody’s afraid, everybody’s nervous. How you respond, how you act, this is a character test for all of us individually, it’s a character test for us collectively as a society.”

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The governor outlined a four-part approach, which starts with ramping up testing.

Cuomo said the state is opening its second drive-through testing site Tuesday in Nassau County, followed by others in Suffolk County, Staten Island and Rockland County.

Another part of the plan involves containment and social distancing. That’s why the governor closed schools for at least two weeks, ordered restaurants and bars to only serve takeout or delivery orders, and shut down gyms and movie theaters.

Cuomo said his office is also working to mitigate rumors, insisting there is “no plan whatsoever to quarantine any city.”

Lastly, on the health care side, he said hospitals must increase their surge capacity by adding beds, staff and facilities.

The governor said when the spread peaks, the state will need 55,000 to 110,000 hospital beds and 18,600- to 37,200 ICU beds with ventilators. Currently, there are only 53,000 hospital beds and 3,000 ICU beds.

“Right now, the curve and apex is at a point that is unsustainable for our health care system,” he said.

Cuomo, once again, stressed the need for help from the federal government.