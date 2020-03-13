NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It’s Day 2 inside New Rochelle’s one-mile containment zone while officials work to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
More help is on the way, as Glen Island Park is being transformed into the state’s first drive-through testing site.
By appointment only, residents will be swabbed without having to leave their cars, limiting the chance for exposure.
This is expected to be the first of several facilities statewide.
“Glen Island itself is being used as a staging area, and we hope effectively so, given the size and space we have available,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.
The National Guard arrived in New Rochelle yesterday, helping distribute food to need families and children whose schools are closed.
Elsewhere in Westchester County, Yonkers public schools are closed today for cleaning and to allow teachers time to prepare for remote learning.
White Plains also canceled its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade this Saturday.