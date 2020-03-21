NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The superintendent of New Rochelle schools has tested positive for the coronavirus, she announced Saturday.
Dr. Laura Feijoo confirmed her diagnosis in an email sent to parents.
Feijoo was tested on March 16 and has been instructed to quarantine for two weeks from that date.
She said school board president Amy Moselhi will also be quarantined, due to her close proximity.
“Both President Moselhi and I will remain at home through the quarantine period and will continue to commit to the work we are doing in district,” Feijoo said in her statement. “My symptoms are mild and I feel blessed to have the support of family, friends, colleagues and the Board.”
New Rochelle was once considered a “hot spot” in the state, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo established a one-mile containment zone early in the crisis.
The district eventually closed all schools and transitioned students to remote learning.