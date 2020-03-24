NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — St. John’s University is doing its part to make sure a Queens hospital gets much needed supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The school is donating nearly 200,000 medical supplies to New York Presbyterian Hospital, including gloves, surgical masks and face shields.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211
The school says the supplies became available once students were forced to learn online instead of in the lab.
“We have a long-standing partnership with New York Presbyterian. This is where our students go when they need medical services, and we’re happy to give back from our excess to help others,” university spokesperson Brian Browne said. “Like New York City, we’ve been through a lot of ups and downs and triumphs and tragedies. Together, we’ll get through this one as well.”
The school says it looks forward to helping any other ways it can to keep people safe.