NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday girded New Yorkers for a long, hard fight against the coronavirus.
“I have to be honest about the fact that we do not expect this to go quickly, and I wish we did, but we don’t,” de Blasio said. “But I have to respectfully disagree with [President Donald Trump] when he says, as he said earlier today, that he’s not looking at months for this crisis. I have to say, Mr. President, I wish that was the case for New York City, I hope that’s the case for the other parts of the country, but right now we are looking at months. And I’m going to say it again because people deserve the honest truth, we are doing all we can just to get through March right now, particularly in terms of our health care system. April will be unquestionably be worse than March, and right now, my fear is May could be worse than April. That’s the reality we’re facing. I think the notion that we could be quote-unquote back to normal in April is absolutely inconceivable at this point.”
De Blasio said the number of positive cases was 14,776 as of Tuesday at 4 p.m., including 131 deaths. Among the dead was acclaimed playwright Terrence McNally.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211
The breakdown by borough:
- 4,364 in Queens
- 4,237 in Brooklyn
- 2,887 in Manhattan
- 2,328 in the Bronx
- 935 on Staten Island
De Blasio said the city’s most urgent, pressing need is ventilators.
“This city must have the ventilators we need. They are all over this country. We’ve got to get them here. We have to be the priority for this nation because we’re the epicenter of this crisis,” de Blasio said. “It is something that literally is going to be the difference between life and death for thousands upon thousands of New Yorkers… If a ventilator is available for a patient stricken with coronavirus, a patient gasping for breath, fighting for their life, if that ventilator is available exactly when it’s needed, that patient can stay alive so the doctors can do their work. And in many, many cases, that patient will live, and resume their life. But it’s as plain as this: If a doctor can not get a ventilator to that patient literally the minute they need it, if too many minutes pas,, that patient will suffocate. That patient will die a horrible death and they will be gone forever.”
De Blasio said 400 ventilators from FEMA were distributed earlier in the day, and that 4,000 more ventilators were on their way to New York state, and that half of them would come to New York City.