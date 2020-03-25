Comments
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey nursing home was evacuated Tuesday after nearly a dozen residents contracted the coronavirus.
Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac confirmed 11 residents at St. Joseph’s Senior Home Assisted Living and Nursing Center have the potentially deadly virus.
The facility is located just 20 miles south of Newark in Middlesex County.
State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said 12 workers are under quarantine after exhibiting respiratory symptoms.
“The ultimate result may be closure,” she said. “It is not something we’re mandating, but we will work with the sisters for an orderly transition, and then we’ll continue to work with them on perhaps closure.”
The facility had been housing 89 residents. The remaining residents were transferred to others in the area.