



Gov. Andrew Cuomo says people are responding to his call for a reserve “surge” force of medical professionals.

Current coronavirus projections show about 15% of people who contract COVID-19 will require hospitalization, Cuomo said.

New York will need up to 140,000 hospital beds, and has a current capacity of roughly 53,000 beds. There will be a need for 40,000 ICU beds with ventilators, well more than the state’s current capacity of approximately 3,000-4,000.

The peak of the pandemic in New York is now about 21 days away, Cuomo said.

In addition to the need for beds and equipment, there’s also a need for staff, and that 46,000 medical professional had responded to calls for volunteers to support the medical and mental health system.

Cuomo said that projections suggest that social distancing measures the city and state have implemented have somewhat slowed the rate of infection. The current amount for medical supplies in New York is sufficient for the moment, he said, but not for three weeks from now.

The key piece of equipment remains ventilators. There’s 3,000 in the current system, the state has purchased 7,000 which are on the way, and the federal government is sending 4,000. But even with that done, it still is short of the estimated need of 40,000.

“That is our single greatest challenge,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said New York foresees such a demand for ventilators it is now experimenting with splitting one for use for two patients.

Cuomo said he’s spoken with President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner about the demand for ventilators, suggesting a “rolling deployment” of supplies, having them come first to New York where need is greatest and most urgent, and then redeploying that equipment once the apex has passed and sending it to the next community in need.

Cuomo said that incoming ventilators are being deployed in New York to hospitals based on their needs.

Roughly 100,000 New Yorkers have now been tested and 30,811 people are positive for the virus.

There are 3,805 people hospitalized, and 888 people in ICU units with ventilators so far. ICU patients account for roughly 3% of total cases.

“That three percent, that’s my mother, that’s your mother, that’s people we love, and we’re doing everything we can,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said 40,000 retired medical professionals had signed up to be a reserve “surge” medical force, and 6,000 mental health professionals had volunteered to help talk to people feeling stressed about the pandemic. People can call 1-844-863-9314 to schedule an appointment for a phone session.

New York City is considering closing playgrounds and restricting traffic on certain blocks in a bid to improve social distancing and slow the spread.

As for why the the number of cases in New York is so high, the answer Cuomo said is simple: Our density and closeness.

The message to everyone for now remains stay home until further notice.