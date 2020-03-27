NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)– New York is using an all hands on deck approach when it comes to securing supplies and ventilators to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus.
On Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that he spoke to Tesla CEO Elon Musk late Thursday night and that he will be donating hundreds of ventilators to New York City and New York state. De Blasio also said that public hospitals will be included in the ventilator donation.
I spoke with @elonmusk late last night. He’s donating hundreds of ventilators to New York City and State, including our public hospitals. We’re deeply grateful. We need every ventilator we can get our hands on these next few weeks to save lives.
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 27, 2020
“We need every ventilator we can get our hands on these next few weeks to save lives,” said de Blasio in his tweet.
Last week, Musk had tweeted that he was having conversations with a global healthcare solutions company called Medtronic about ventilators.
Just had a long engineering discussion with Medtronic about state-of-the-art ventilators. Very impressive team!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2020
New York has become the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and both de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have said several times over the past few weeks that the state is in desperate need of medical supplies and ventilators to deal with the fallout from COVID-19.