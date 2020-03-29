Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The rabbi who was gravely injured in the Dec. 28 synagogue attack in upstate Monsey has died from his injuries, CBS2 confirmed on Sunday.
Josef Neumann, 72, was stabbed at a Chanukah party. Police said Grafton Thomas burst into the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenbeg and attacked five people with a machete.
Neumann’s family said back in January he was still in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center and needed additional surgeries.
Neumann’s daughter, Nicky Kohen, said at the time she visited her father every day.
“I tell him about my kids and I tell him what day it is and what we’re doing, just like carrying a conversation. It’s just one sided right now,” Kohen said.
The family had set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for mounting medical bills. For more information, please click here.