NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Amazon workers on Staten Island plan to stage a walkout Monday.
The workers are protesting the company’s decision to keep the warehouse open even after someone tested positive for coronavirus last week.
The employees say up to six other cases have also been confirmed. They want the building closed and sanitized.
Meanwhile, some Instacart workers say their planned strike is still on for today.
The company hires people to shop for groceries.
On Sunday, it said it would make hand sanitizer available to its shoppers and make it easier for customers to add tips.
However, employees have additional demands, like disinfectant wipes and sprays, tips of at least 10% per order and hazard pay.