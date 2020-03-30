



Police in New Jersey have charged two more people with violating social distancing orders amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Lakewood police responded to a report of a large gathering around 8:30 a.m. Monday on Madison Avenue. Officers found 35 people inside the building.

After several attempts to clear the crowd, they eventually dispersed, police said.

Two Lakewood residents, 42-year-old David Gluck and 32-year-old Abraham Haberfeld, were charged with maintaining a nuisance.

“We will continue to enforce Executive Order 107. Nothing short of 100% compliance will be tolerated,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement. “Stay home and practice social distancing, and please have some consideration for our law enforcement officers.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

This comes just days after police in Ewing Township broke up another party Friday night.

“We are not going to be shy about naming and shaming those who can’t get this message into their heads,” Gov. Phil Murphy said on Saturday. “Last night, right here in Mercer County, Ewing Township Police broke up a party with 47 people, including a DJ, crammed into a 550 square foot apartment. The organizer was charged, as they should have been and deserved to be.”

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said police will start fining people who do not practice social distancing between $250 and $500.

“They are going to give people every chance to listen, and if anyone doesn’t listen, then they deserve a find at this point,” he said.

Between 8 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, NYPD officers visited 7,667 bars and restaurants, 3,608 personal care facilities, 2,682 supermarkets and 1,482 public places. They made one arrest and issued four criminal court summonses.