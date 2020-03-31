Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Grocery stores remain open so New Yorkers can get the food they need for their families during the coronavirus shutdown.
Employees have been working extra hours and putting their own health on the line.
As if they weren’t dealing with enough, some workers in the Bronx won’t be getting their paychecks this week, police sources tell CBS2.
Sources say a thief broke into the Foodtown supermarket on Bruckner Boulevard and stole $17,000 worth of payroll checks, $5,000 cash and a handgun. No food was taken.
The burglary happened some time between 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:55 a.m. Monday.
Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.