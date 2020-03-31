



New York City hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients and beds are in high demand.

There are more than 66,000 cases across the state and more than 1,200 deaths. Of those, 38,000 cases are in the city, where there are just over 900 deaths.

Central Park’s East Meadow has been transformed into an emergency field. Today, doctors will start treating patients there.

The Christian-based organization Samaritan’s Purse is bringing its own staff and 68 hospital beds, including 10 ICU beds.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The Jacob Javits Convention Center has also started accepting patients. The temporary field hospital has 1,000 beds and Gov. Andrew Cuomo is asking for more.

If filled to capacity with 3,000 beds, it would become the city’s largest hospital.

“FEMA has obligated more than $1.3 billion in federal support to the state of New York,” President Donald Trump said Monday night. “Work has begun on additional temporary hospital sites.”

On Monday, the USNS Comfort sailed into New York’s harbor. The Navy hospital ship has surgical rooms, a cat scan unit, X-ray machines and two oxygen-producing plants that are all manned by 1,200 staff members. The ship will not treat COVID-19 patients, rather other urgent cases to help free up space in hospitals.

The home of the US Open in Flushing Meadows, Queens will also be transformed into a field hospital.

The US Tennis Association says 350 beds are being added to an indoor training facility at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. For now, it appears it will only treat non-coronavirus patients.

The Louis Armstrong Stadium at the complex will also be used to prepare roughly 25,000 meals for patients, health care workers and more.

Outside the city, the Westchester County Center is being converted into another field hospital. Additional space in the parking lot is being used, as well.

Sources tell CBS2 patients will be treated inside the center, while the space outside will house staff and other support functions.