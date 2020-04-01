Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A fast-moving fire killed four women last night at an apartment in the Bronx.
Firefighters responded around 7:30 p.m. to the sixth floor of a building on Grand Concourse in the Claremont section.
The FDNY told CBS2 the blaze had a good head start when crews arrived.
Two of the victims were found in one apartment, while the other two were discovered in a neighboring unit.
They were all rushed to BronxCare Health System where they were pronounced dead.
Officials have not released the women’s names or ages.
Investigators said the fire did not appear to be suspicious.