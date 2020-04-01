Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A special partnership is providing some economic relief for restaurant workers in the area.
The group Relief Opportunities for All Restaurants, or ROAR, is partnering with the Robin Hood Foundation to provide quick case for hospitality employees.
“Across New York City, there are about a half million hospitality workers. The vast majority who are out of work cannot work from home, they can’t make ancillary income from home. It’s not like other businesses,” said Camilla Marcus, chef-owner of west-bourn in SoHo and co-founder of ROAR. “So it’s hitting them tremendously hard.”
Starting April 2, laid-off workers can apply to receive a $500 check.