NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – NYPD officers shot a man armed with a knife and gun early this morning in the Bronx.
After the shooting, the suspect told police he tested positive for the coronavirus, a police source told CBS2. He apparently wanted the officers to shoot him, the source said.
Police said two officers responded to a 911 call for a man with a knife around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Zarega and Westchester avenues in the Westchester Square section.
The officers approached the suspect and ordered him to drop the knife and what appeared to be a gun.
Police said the man refused and advanced toward the officers, who then shot him nine times in the hip and back.
The 55-year-old suspect was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition. He was tested for COVID-19, and his results are pending, the source said.
The officers were also taken to an area hospital for observation but have since been released. It’s unclear whether they be quarantined.
Investigators recovered a knife and what appeared to be a black powder pistol from the scene. Charges have not yet been filed.