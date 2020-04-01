APRIL RENT DUEFinancial Resources For Unemployment, Sick Leave, Small Businesses & More
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:New York, NYPD, Police-Involved Shooting, The Bronx, Westchester Square


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) –  NYPD officers shot a man armed with a knife and gun early this morning in the Bronx.

After the shooting, the suspect told police he tested positive for the coronavirus, a police source told CBS2. He apparently wanted the officers to shoot him, the source said.

Police said two officers responded to a 911 call for a man with a knife around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Zarega and Westchester avenues in the Westchester Square section.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The officers approached the suspect and ordered him to drop the knife and what appeared to be a gun.

Police said the man refused and advanced toward the officers, who then shot him nine times in the hip and back.

The 55-year-old suspect was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition. He was tested for COVID-19, and his results are pending, the source said.

PHOTO GALLERY: A Look Inside NYC’s Viral ‘Warzone’

The officers were also taken to an area hospital for observation but have since been released. It’s unclear whether they be quarantined.

Investigators recovered a knife and what appeared to be a black powder pistol from the scene. Charges have not yet been filed.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Comments

Leave a Reply