



— As the stay-at-home order continues, people are finding themselves with lots of extra time on their hands while inside.

CBS2’s Charlie Cooper has some creative ways to help pass the time.

For many people, self-care and staying busy are top of mind right now.

It’s why they’re streaming virtual fitness classes to not just burn fat, but time. Fitness instructor Jinnan Hussain teaches a class called “Intensati” that many are leaning on to shake off the stress and boredom.

“It’s a spiritual fitness workout where we’re using positive affirmations in the cardioaerobic workout itself to generate that new state of feeling and build that mind-body connection,” she said.

Wellness expert Samantha Cassetty says it’s important for people to participate in activities like these to combat negative emotions.

“We want to ID how we are feeling when we are in that moment. So are you feeling bored? What is the thing that you are struggling with and then it’s finding some tools and practicing them that might be alternatives,” she said.

Another option is taking virtual tours of museums, like the Guggenheim.

Celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres are putting their minds to work. She posted a video to YouTube of herself working on a 4,000-piece puzzle.

“We’re physically isolated, but we don’t have to be socially and emotionally isolated,” publisher Peg Couch said.

Couch says more people are turning to coloring as a form of therapy. She recently published a downloadable quarantine coloring book.

“It’s something creative that you can do, but there’s definitely a hand-mind thing that as you’re coloring and you’re filling in the blanks, it’s very relaxing,” she said.

The timely patterns read “Kindness is contagious,” “Sorry I’m social distancing” and “Staying in is the new going out.”

“Maybe post them on their front door so that if you are getting out and you’re talking a walk, you feel that solidarity,” Couch said.

That connection, even from inside, is what it’s all about.