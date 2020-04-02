



— Though we’re in the midst of a pandemic, the social media world is continuing to find bright spots and humor.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge has more on the eruption of songs and challenges in the coronavirus era.

What began as a rant on Instagram from Bronx rapper Cardi B in early March about the repercussions of the outbreak quickly became a viral meme and eventually was remixed into a hit song that made the Billboard charts.

Dozens of other coronavirus songs have taken off since, from Neil Diamond singing a “Sweet Quarantine,” to The Sound of Music’s “Do-Re-Mi” turned into “and that’s how pandemics get started you see.”

Stay safe out there! “Hands… washing hands..” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QaRB1qZshp — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

With all non-essential businesses closed, people are turning to the internet for entertainment, and isolation is bringing out America’s personality online, says family therapist Rachel McCrickard.

“Those feelings of togetherness I think help us cope and get through,” McCrickard said.

Challenges have exploded since we’ve been stuck indoors — the push-up challenge, the flip-switch challenge, or the latest, the lava challenge.

Even Justin Bieber posted a video of himself climbing on his furniture and riding skateboards through his home to avoid touching the floor.

Work-from-homers are certainly finding new ways to pass the time, from playing tic-tac-toe with turtles to making sock puppets that eat cars passing by the window.

These increasingly weird online posting habits are healthy ways to express yourself, says author and therapist Dr. Jane Greer.

“It’s equally important to balance the negative, the minus with the plus, and to be able to know that you can look for it,” Greer said.

And you can’t forget the most touching post of all, “Clapping because we care” for all the workers on the front lines.

Hopefully the longer this lasts, the more united we become.