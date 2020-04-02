MILLBURN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — If you’re one of the many people wearing disposable gloves when you’re out and about, it’s important to know the correct method of taking them off in the event they are contaminated by COVID-19.
Kristen Ryan of the Millburn-Short Hills Volunteer First Aid Squad demonstrated the correct method to CBS2’s Jessica Layton.
- With both hands still in gloves, pinch the palm of one glove and gently wriggle your fingers out, making sure not to snap the glove back, until that hand is free
- Ball up the glove you’ve just removed in the palm of your gloved hand
- Tuck the clean thumb of the free hand under the cuff of the remaining glove, and gently roll up, turning the glove inside out as you go
- Pull the clean underside of the glove up and over
- That should now effectively make a little pouch, with the clean side outward and potentially contaminated surfaces of the gloves within
Important! There’s a right way to take off those gloves! Kristen Ryan – one of the amazing volunteers with my town’s volunteer first aid squad shows me how. @CBSNewYork @millburntwp @TherapyDogsHeal pic.twitter.com/H4NQni3xac
— Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) April 2, 2020
Watch Ryan demonstrate the correct method in the video above, or check out the photo gallery below demonstrating the correct technique.
PHOTOS: How to safely remove disposable gloves
