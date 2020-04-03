Coronavirus UpdateUSNS Comfort Screening Changes; Javits Center Approved To Accept COVID-19 Patients
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a moving show of support Friday night from one group of heroes to another.

Sirens blared as firefighters applauded and gave a standing ovation to health care workers at NYU Langone Medical Center on Manhattan’s East Side.

The dozens of firefighters surprised medical staff, thanking them for their tireless efforts to save lives and treat patients.

Part of that staff at NYU includes medical students who graduated early and headed straight for the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

