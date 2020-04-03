



Coronavirus has disrupted so many parts of our lives, but it was not able to keep a loving New Jersey couple from getting married.

Viviana Ocampo and Fernando Valencia just married, and despite the rain and wind, they call it the single best day of their relationship, reports CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon.

But the wedding almost didn’t happen. With new, strict social distancing guidelines put in place due to the coronavirus outbreak, the couple’s wedding – originally scheduled at Englewood City Hall – was supposed to be postponed.

“It’s a little hard for us,” said Valencia. “We wanted to share with family and friends.”

That’s when the town’s mayor, Michael Wildes, stepped in. He agreed to host the wedding in his front lawn, even acting as the officiant.

This NJ couple got married today in the rain- after their original wedding was cancelled due to the coronavirus. See the full story on @CBSNewYork tonight at 6 pic.twitter.com/Utf9cCMNqs — Kiran Dhillon (@KiranDhillon170) April 3, 2020

“I think the inspiration that love brings people together despite the challenges is what us as Americans at our core appreciate and respect with,” said Wildes.

The mayor says this is his first COVID-19 wedding, but he is available to act as an officiant for any Engelwood couple that wants to get married during this crisis.

The governor’s office says small gatherings are permissible if they include family members and proper social distancing guidelines are adhered to.

Those at this wedding took extra care to be 6 feet apart.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The couple say it’s not the way they expected to get married but are nonetheless thrilled.

“Doesn’t matter with the coronavirus right now, love is most important,” said the groom.

They say their original wedding may still happen.

“We are expecting with family and friends,” said Valencia. “One day maybe when everything begins normal.”

For now, they will celebrate with takeout from a local Colombian restaurant. The couple also plan to send a livestream of the wedding to their family and friends to watch.

