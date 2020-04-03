NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a tribute high above New York City Thursday night.
The Empire State Building was lit in tribute to those who’ve been infected with COVID-19.
The building was illuminated with a red light, symbolizing a heartbeat.
[1/2] Every night throughout the pandemic, we're lighting up in solidarity with a dynamic heartbeat for the 1 million+ people in 180 countries affected by COVID-19.
At the top of every hr, we'll sparkle in the colors of 1st responders on the front lines.
📷: @mdegennarophoto pic.twitter.com/4lKk27U3Lr
— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 2, 2020
Earlier this week, some residents expressed concern over a different and more dramatic red and white siren that lit up the spire. That display was intended to honor first responders.
