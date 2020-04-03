Coronavirus UpdateUSNS Comfort Screening Changes; Javits Center Approved To Accept COVID-19 Patients
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a tribute high above New York City Thursday night.

The Empire State Building was lit in tribute to those who’ve been infected with COVID-19.

The building was illuminated with a red light, symbolizing a heartbeat.

Earlier this week, some residents expressed concern over a different and more dramatic red and white siren that lit up the spire. That display was intended to honor first responders.

