MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Concern is growing on Long Island, where there’s been a surge in coronavirus cases.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo described the growing number of coronavirus cases on Long Island “like a fire spreading.”
He says Long Island now accounts for 22% of all hospitalizations in the state of New York, CBS2’s Christina Fan reports.
Even though Westchester County had the first major cluster of cases in the state, data shows instead of moving north, the virus is moving east.
When asked on Saturday if the growth on Long Island was a result of New York City residents fleeing there for safety, the governor said, “I don’t think we know.”
“At one point, the fire, it doesn’t max out in one place, but it consumes where it is and then it’s moving out. You look at where it’s moving, you see that Long Island number is growing. I mean, it’s been growing for the past 10 days, right,” Cuomo said.
In a press conference Saturday afternoon, Nassau County officials said they are working with the state to secure resources in anticipation of the apex the county will reach in about a week.
They say securing ventilators remains a constant struggle.
Meanwhile in Suffolk County, the race is on to increase hospital capacity.