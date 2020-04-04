



— New York City is getting a big boost from out-of-town front line medical workers traveling to our area to help fight the coronavirus

They are now set up at a staging area in the Bronx.

Every EMT, paramedic and first responder has a story.

“It’s always helping people and supporting the community that I live in,” Lisa Moden said.

That passion, that drive, is what fueled Moden to leave her Arizona post for the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis in New York.

“We run towards danger, not away,” she said.

Moden has been in the business for 30 years. She is focused on saving lives.

“It’s all types of 911 calls, so it’s not anything different than we do at home. Yes, there are more safety things we’re looking at, sure,” she said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

EMT Andrew McCann drove 13 hours from Michigan to also help with rescue efforts.

He’s seen the dark reality of the job on unfamiliar streets.

“What’s been the hardest part?” asked CBS2’s Cory James.

“Seeing the trailers, the air cool trailers that they got for all the cadavers now. That’s not good to see, but, I mean, that’s the reality of it, so. I mean, everybody needs to do their part and stay inside so we don’t have to see those trailers,” McCann said.

Hundreds of other first responders feel the same way.

CBS2 got an exclusive look at their command area at the Bronx Zoo, a place where American Medical Response, which was contracted by FEMA, has some of the people on the front line starting and ending their hours-long shifts.

Something Sen. Jessica Ramos is glad they’re doing in her district in Queens.

“I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you to all of our first responders, all of our essential workers doing what they do,” she said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo echoes those same sentiments. He says so far 20,000 health professionals have volunteered to help the state.

“Systematize that volunteerism, systematize that generosity, that charity and that expertise, and that’s how we beat this damn virus,” the governor said.

A battle that is being fought by those wearing different patches and uniforms, but all of them working with one goal.