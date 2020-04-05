Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s Department of Education wants schools to stop using Zoom because of security concerns.
Zoom began offering its premium video conferencing service to schools for free during the coronavirus pandemic, but hackers have been disrupting meetings.
The DOE wants schools to start using Microsoft Teams, which it says has the same capabilities as Zoom, but more security measures.
Zoom’s CEO says his company will use the next 90 days to upgrade privacy and security.
