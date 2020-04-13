



– Governors from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island announced Monday a new 6-state coalition will work out the timing for reopening the region from the coronavirus -driven shutdown of schools and businesses.

Roughly one month after the first positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the United States, the governors announced each state will have a public health official and an economic development official join a working group forming a coordinated regional plan.

The six states currently account for half the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States and roughly two-thirds of those who have died from coronavirus-related illness.

According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the working group is expected to release a final plan “within weeks” that could coordinate with the federal government on mandating gloves and covering, testing requirements and other details.

“Those officials and the chief of staff of the governor of each state will form a working group that will start work immediately on designing a reopening plan taking into consideration the public health concerns and issues and the economic reactivation issues and concerns,” said Cuomo. “Study the data. Study the research. Study the experience of other countries and give us guidelines and parameters to go forward. Again, we anticipate different facts, different circumstances with different states, different parts of states. But let’s be smart, and let’s be cooperative, and let’s learn from one another.”

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“Let there be no doubt about it and we’re not out of the woods yet and reopening ourselves back up will be equally challenging beyond the shadow of a doubt,” said Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey. “The house is still on fire. We still have to put the fire out, but we do have to begin putting in the pieces of the puzzle that we know we’re going to need … to make sure this doesn’t reignite.”

“The reality is this virus doesn’t care about state borders, and our response shouldn’t either,” said Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo.

Earlier in the day, numbers for the rate of hospitalizations in New York State – the hardest state hit by the outbreak – coronavirus have leveled out, but people who died due to COVID-19 illness put the state’s toll over the 10,000 mark.

“It appears we have a plateau,” said Cuomo said earlier on Monday, cautiously offering a personal opinion that “the worst is over.”

