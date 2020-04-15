



— The whole experience of going to the doctor is under stress during the pandemic, and the story of a New Jersey podiatrist brings it into focus.

In a single week lately, veteran podiatrist David Luongo sees just three patients compared to the 100 to 200 patients he would see weekly before the coronavirus crisis.

“I’m here for them if there’s any emergencies, but we recommend that they stay home,” Luongo told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

A big part of his practice, which includes offices in Paramus, is making rounds at nursing homes and care centers.

But right now that’s not happening, unless a case is very severe.

RELATED STORY: Coronavirus Measures Taking A Big Bite Out Of Dentists’ Time For Tooth-Sore Patients

For one 76-year-old Midtown resident, foot problems can come with his diabetes.

“Everything has been put off for at least six months,” he said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Luongo realizes a lot of people have no other choice but to practice self-foot-care and he has some advice.

“Try not to cut the corners. Cut straight across … A lot of times people give themselves an ingrown toenail by trying to cut into the corner,” Luongo said.

If you injure your foot, clean and disinfect it, and do not be shy to communicate via phone or internet with a health professional.

“Send me a photo, send me a video, say, hey doc, look what this looks like, what should I do?” Luongo said.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211

One of Dr. Luongo’s patients knows he loves baseball and found away to raise his spirits.

“She made me this nice mask, this nice New York Yankees mask. So many people out there are trying their best to help doctors and we really appreciate that,” Luongo said.

This podiatrist says by keeping his patients informed and getting their cooperation, we can more quickly knock coronavirus right out of the park.