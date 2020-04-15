



— Suffolk County is facing an overwhelming number of coronavirus cases.

The Suffolk County morgue is nearly overflowing with COVID-19 victims. The county added two semi-tractor trailers, and those too filled to capacity.

“Not only are we seeing that death toll rise now; unfortunately, we’re expecting to see it rise for the foreseeable future,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.

One month ago, Suffolk County had no coronavirus-related deaths.

Now the toll is over 600 and growing.

“We have on average 30 trauma deaths a month in this county. We’re seeing a toll of 50, 60 people dying a day from the virus,” Bellone said. “All COVID-related. Yeah, the numbers are staggering.”

So staggering, the county has now called back into service the coolers of an unused meat processing plant.

“[The facility] is set up right now to hold 300. We can to 450 in this facility if need be,” said Edward Barnes, assistant director of the Suffolk County Department of Public Works.

The county, once farmland and wide open spaces, is now a second home for many of New York City’s wealthiest families, but about 20% of its 1.5 million residents are Latino, many speaking Spanish only.

Maria Cuartas told CNN’s Miguel Marquez in Spanish, “The virus is much worse for the Latino community because we have no guarantees of work, health care or education.”

Cuartas has a family of six. Now laid off from her job, she says she knows many people with the coronavirus and several who have died. The entire family is now home.

They made a trip to the grocery store and loaded up with food they hope will last for two months.

“It’s hard to keep a job if you haven’t been tested, but you can’t get tested unless you have symptoms,” she said in Spanish. “And now with the virus, health care and everything is very expensive.”

