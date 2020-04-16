



— There was a huge show of support Thursday night for all the brave workers on the front lines in the form of music.

All across the city, residents joined in to sing a familiar song that is sure to raise the spirit of every New Yorker.

From apartment windows to car radios, New Yorkers joined together in triumphant song.

The lyrics of “New York, New York” captured the emotions of a defiant city in the throes of a heated battle.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Gary Baker and Robert Hornsby are part of the all-volunteer Peace of Heart Choir, who helped organize the citywide sing-along, broadcasting over Facebook Live and radio stations every Thursday from this week on.

“There’s something really special about singing in communities, singing with other people, really being in harmony with one another, and that’s what we’re hoping other people can experience,” Baker told CBS2’s Christina Fan.

They may not be essential workers, but they say music and song are essential for recovery.

“It’s a time to have fun and release some energy and get some energy,” Hornsby said.

The sing-along has become the newest addition to a new soundtrack of appreciation honoring those fighting against COVID-19 in New York City, including the daily clapping for our health care workers and “Sound The Horn” for essential workers.

“The power of music to heal, to offer solace, to kind of bring us together and offer us a little bit of peace, and I think everybody needs that pretty desperately right now,” Baker said.

The strength of song is what prompted Peace of Heart Choir to form in the first place after 9/11 to help New Yorkers overcome pain and loss.

“There’s one great iconic line in the song, ‘Come on, come through, New York, New York.’ And that’s really the spirit of our choir, it’s the spirit of our city,” Hornsby said.

Like the song says, “It’s up to you, New York, New York” — and the spirit of a people who will pull through.