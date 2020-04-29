Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police need help finding a person of interest wanted for questioning in a subway fire that killed an MTA motorman.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police need help finding a person of interest wanted for questioning in a subway fire that killed an MTA motorman.
Investigators say the man was seen leaving the West 110 Street and Lenox Avenue station after the fire early March 27.
Plumes of smoke could be seen pouring into the sky above ground.
The flames gutted a northbound 2 train and killed its operator, Garrett Goble.
A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.