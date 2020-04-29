Coronavirus UpdateCuomo Explains Criteria For Reopening As Long Island Officials Say They’re Close To Meeting CDC Guidelines
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A boil water order remains in effect this morning for residents in Hoboken and Jersey City following a water main break Tuesday afternoon.

Crews worked through the night to restore service to the area, which includes Christ Hospital in Jersey City.

According to SUEZ Water, a contractor working near Howell Street and Duffield Avenue ruptured the 36-inch line.

Residents are urged to boil their water for at least one minute.

“Residents should boil their water for at least one minute for the following: drinking, cooking, or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, and all other consumption,” SUEZ said in a statement. “Water does not have to be boiled for the following activities: showering, washing dishes or clothes.”

