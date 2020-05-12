NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The CBS2 team of journalists behind the “Forgotten Families: An Investigation Into Broken Promises” series has won a 2020 Edward R. Murrow Regional Award for outstanding investigative reporting.
In 2019 CBS2 uncovered the “Forgotten Families,” pressured by New York City to relocate from homeless shelters into unlivable homes in New Jersey.
For a year, CBS2 investigated the Special One-Time Assistance Program under which New York City paid landlords one year’s rent upfront – typically around $20,000 – yet many were never vetted and disappeared.
The families no longer resided in New York and were not eligible for further support from the city. New Jersey cities struggled to provide comparable resources. The CBS2 investigation led to Newark and other New Jersey municipalities to sue New York City in federal court.
CBS2’s Lisa Rozner, Ali Bauman, Marcia Kramer, Tara Jakeway and Erminia Vacirca contributed to the investigation.
The Radio Television Digital News Association has honored outstanding electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. The awards are named in recognition for the radio and television news pioneer whose career in the 1940s and 1950s with CBS defined excellence in his industry for generations to come.
More than 750 awards were given this year to over 350 local radio and television news outlets who submitted more than 5,000 entries. Regional winners automatically move on to the national round of consideration, which also includes digital news organization and network competitors.
The full list of all 2020 Murrow regional winners is found on the organization’s website at www.rtdna.org.