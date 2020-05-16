Comments
HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s another open street in Hoboken, New Jersey.
Adams Street between Third and Ninth streets is closed to traffic but open to pedestrians Saturday and Sunday.
It’s part of the city’s “Open Streets” program.
The mayor says it will help keep parks from getting too crowded as people head outdoors during the pandemic.
Residents can walk, jog and bike, but can’t gather in groups. Face masks are required.