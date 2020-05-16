Comments
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A couple in Westchester who was supposed to get married Saturday was still able to celebrate with their loved ones.
Cars pulled up with signs and presents for Paul Pala, a police officer, and his bride-to-be, Samantha DeLuca, a nurse.
The couple from White Plains was so upset they couldn’t have their wedding on Saturday that their family decided to cheer them up with a drive-by.
Their new wedding date is in September.