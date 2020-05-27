LONDON (CBSNewYork) – Former New York City transit boss Andy Byford has a new job across the pond as London’s transport commissioner.
“I’m delighted to confirm Andy Byford as London’s new transport commissioner,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted Wednesday. “Andy brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise to lead @TfL as we face the unprecedented challenge of COVID19, and work to build a cleaner, greener city.”
Byford served as president of New York City’s Transit Authority for two years before stepping down over clashes with Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
In an exclusive interview with CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer, Byford said the job became “intolerable.”
“It got to a point where it was obvious that even the dumbed-down role, the reduced role that I found myself in, even that I was not going to be allowed to get on with what needed to be done,” Byford said. “It’s the governor’s prerogative to see whomever he wants, I get that, but I just would not accept the fact that my people were being yelled at, they were being given direction and I was deliberately excluded from those meetings. That’s just not right.
“To me, it’s actually dangerous, also, that people who are not professionally qualified should give direction on operational matters,” he added.
Byford, sometimes affectionately called “Train Daddy,” was credited with decreasing subway delays and improving service.
He was replaced by Interim Transit Authority President Sarah Feinberg.