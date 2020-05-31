NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two Brooklyn residents and a Catskill woman are accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at NYPD vehicles.
Both incidents happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in Brooklyn.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Urooj Rahman, of Brooklyn, hurled a Molotov cocktail at an unoccupied NYPD vehicle, then tried to drive off with 32-year-old Colinford Mattis, also of Brooklyn.
Officers followed their vehicle and arrested both a short time later. Officers allegedly found a lighter, a bottle filled with toilet paper and a liquid suspected to be gasoline in their vehicle, along with a gasoline tank.
In a separate incident, 27-year-old Samantha Shader, of Catskill, allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD vehicle while four police officers were inside.
Shader was arrested. The officers were not injured.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says if convicted, each faces up to 20 years in prison.
Protests over George Floyd‘s death turned violent late Friday night into Saturday morning as crowds gathered outside the 88th Precinct station house in Brooklyn. Several other NYPD vehicles were damaged and officers were injured.
Over 200 people were arrested during Friday’s protests.