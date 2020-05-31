The commissioner wrote:

What you’ve endured these last couple of days and nights – like much of 2020, so far – was unprecedented. In no small way, I want you to know that I’m extremely proud of the way you’ve comported yourselves in the face of such persistent danger, disrespect, and denigration.

What we saw in New York City last night and the night before was not about peaceful protest of any kind. It was not about civil disobedience. It was not about demonstrating against police brutality.

What it was, quite frankly, was a mob bent solely on taking advantage of a moment in American history, to co-opt the cause of equality that we all must uphold, to intentionally inflict chaos, mayhem and injury just for the sake of doing so.

The willful destruction of property will never be a legitimate expression of outrage with injustice. It is, itself, injustice. And no attempt at justification – on television, in newspaper columns, or on social media – will ever make it otherwise.

I only wish that those who castigate you from afar had the first-hand experience of being a New York City cop for just one evening. You and I both know that perspectives, opinions and outlooks would drastically be changed as a result.

Thank you for standing up for the rule of law. Thank you for upholding the oath all of you swore when you became protectors of this great city. And thank you for what you continue to do as each new day appears. Please keep watching out for one another, and always be safe.