NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police Commissioner Dermot Shea took to Twitter Sunday morning to say he’s “extremely proud” of how NYPD officers have handled themselves during sometimes violent protests over George Floyd‘s Death.
The commissioner wrote:
What you’ve endured these last couple of days and nights – like much of 2020, so far – was unprecedented. In no small way, I want you to know that I’m extremely proud of the way you’ve comported yourselves in the face of such persistent danger, disrespect, and denigration.
What we saw in New York City last night and the night before was not about peaceful protest of any kind. It was not about civil disobedience. It was not about demonstrating against police brutality.
What it was, quite frankly, was a mob bent solely on taking advantage of a moment in American history, to co-opt the cause of equality that we all must uphold, to intentionally inflict chaos, mayhem and injury just for the sake of doing so.
The willful destruction of property will never be a legitimate expression of outrage with injustice. It is, itself, injustice. And no attempt at justification – on television, in newspaper columns, or on social media – will ever make it otherwise.
I only wish that those who castigate you from afar had the first-hand experience of being a New York City cop for just one evening. You and I both know that perspectives, opinions and outlooks would drastically be changed as a result.
Thank you for standing up for the rule of law. Thank you for upholding the oath all of you swore when you became protectors of this great city. And thank you for what you continue to do as each new day appears. Please keep watching out for one another, and always be safe.
The NYPD says at least 345 people were arrested during Saturday night protests, with 47 NYPD vehicles damaged and 33 officers injured. None of the injuries are life threatening.
Saturday, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams suggested that the way the NYPD was deployed for protests may have contributed to those protests escalating and getting out of control. He called on the NYPD to back off.
Several videos of NYPD interactions with protesters – including one of an officer shoving a woman to the ground – have brought condemnation.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has promised an independent investigation looking into the protests and the NYPD response. Attorney General Letitia James will conduct that investigation, with a report expected in 30 days.